June 9 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were summoned to a rural area in Britain to assist with the rescue of a cow that became wedged between two trees near its owner's farm.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said an Animal Rescue advisor was sent to the wooded area in Hightown to assist with the rescue of a 13-year-old British white cow that apparently attempted to pass between two trees and became wedged.

The specialist restrained the cow and kept it calm while its owner, whose farm is nearby, used an ax to cut through one of the trees.

The cow was freed after about 10 minutes. It was given food and water before being loaded onto a trailer and taken back to the farm.