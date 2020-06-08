June 8 (UPI) -- Authorities were summoned to a Walmart store in Florida where an alligator was spotted wandering loose in the parking lot.

A witness captured video Sunday showing the alligator wandering the parking lot of the Walmart in Fort Myers Beach.

Authorities were summoned to the scene and wrangled the gator into a shopping cart. The ultimate fate of the reptile was unclear.

A Fort Myers woman had her own unusual alligator encounter last week when a knock at her door turned out to be two gators fighting for territory on her front stoop. Sue Geshel said the alligators battled for about 20 minutes before leaving the area.