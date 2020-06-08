A panda escaped from its enclosure at the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark and was found wandering loose in the zoo's garden. Photo courtesy of the Copenhagen Zoo

June 8 (UPI) -- A giant panda at the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark escaped from its enclosure Monday morning and was found wandering loose in the facility's garden.

The Copenhagen Zoo said 7-year-old male panda Xing Er was found by a janitor in the zoo's garden early Monday and was recaptured by zoo staff by using a tranquilizer dart.

Advertisement

Bengt Holst, scientific director at Copenhagen Zoo, said security camera footage shows Xing Er climbing a pole and making his way past an electrified fence surrounding the panda enclosure, which was built before the animal's arrival in 2019.

The panda was not injured, zoo officials said.

Holst said the enclosure is being examined by the staff to prevent future escapes.