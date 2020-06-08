June 8 (UPI) -- Visitors to a food-based theme park in Italy combined their efforts to set a Guinness World Record for the largest sheet of hand-made pasta made by non-professionals.

Fico World Eataly, an attraction in Bologna billed as as the world's largest agri-food park, recruited men, women and children Sunday to help with the Guinness record attempt.

The visitors created a sheet of homemade pasta measuring 262 feet long, enough to meet the goal set by Guinness.

The pasta sheet included 160 eggs and 35 pounds of flower, the park said.