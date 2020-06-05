June 5 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family's home security camera captured the moment a young boy and a baby bear came face-to-face right outside the boy's home.

The footage, filmed Friday morning in Monroe, shows a woman exit the home followed by a young boy.

A baby bear walks up to the home and rounds the corner to the door, where it and the child come face-to-face.

The cub, upon seeing the boy, turns and flees in the opposite direction.

The City of Monroe tweeted Friday morning that a bear had been spotted in the area and police and wildlife officials were working to capture the animal.