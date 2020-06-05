A person doing yard work in Iceland discovered an object that turned out to be an explosive bullet dating from World War II. Photo courtesy of the Icelandic Coast Guard

June 5 (UPI) -- The Icelandic Coast Guard said a team of explosives experts was dispatched to a home where a World War II era explosive was found by a person doing yard work.

The Coast Guard said a Bomb Squad team responded to a house in Hafnafjorour, where a person doing yard work discovered what appeared to be an explosive device.

Investigators said the object was determined to be an explosive bullet dating from World War II. The Bomb Squad took the object, which was rusted but still active, to a bomb range in Stapafell for safe detonation.

The Coast Guard said a team scanned the area with metal detectors to make sure there weren't any other potential dangers underneath the yard.