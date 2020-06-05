June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a woman who chased her dog into an underground pipe and ended up stranded with the canine in the sewer.

Roberta Ingham said she was outside her home in Nashua on Thursday when she heard someone screaming for assistance.

Advertisement

"I'm laying on my chaise lounge, and I hear what I think is someone yelling, 'help', but also wonder if it's an animal," Ingham told WFXT-TV. "I look around and, I said, 'Something's wrong.' So I got up to make sure I wasn't crazy."

Ingham and her next door neighbor investigated the shouting and determined they were coming from underground.

"She was at the manhole, and the culvert is in the back of my house. So she must have been yelling down the pipe and we could hear her, but she couldn't hear us," Ingham said. "We called 911, and we're trying to explain there's a woman underground."

Nashua Fire Rescue firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to the scene and removed the manhole cover. The dog was lifted to safety and the woman was helped up a ladder.

Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said the dog had gotten away from the woman and she had chased the canine down the culvert and into an underground pipe, before both became stranded about 150 feet into the pipe.

Firefighters in Houston conducted a similar rescue in February, when a man who went exploring in the bayou took an apparent wrong turn and ended up trapped in the sewer.

Dylan Bryant called for help and was heard by a passerby on the street, who alerted the authorities. Bryant was not injured.