June 5 (UPI) -- Railway service was held up on a route in Scotland when a wild boar wandered out onto the tracks, blocking the path of trains.

ScotRail tweeted Thursday evening that the line between Glasgow Central and Larkhall was being blocked in Wishaw by an animal on the tracks.

"There's a pig (yes, you read that right) on the line at Wishaw," ScotRail tweeted. The tweet said National Rail officials and police were attempting to capture the animal.

A later tweet clarified that officials had been "advised that the beast involved is in fact a wild boar."

It was unclear whether the boar was captured by officials or wandered off on its own, but railway service resumed later in the evening.

"The wild boar is now safely off the railway and our trains are now able to stop at Wishaw again," ScotRail tweeted.