June 5 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Britain came to the rescue of a cow that fell into a river and had trouble climbing out of the water on its own.

Avon Fire and Rescue said crews from Bath and Keynsham were dispatched to the Kenston Park side of the River Avon on Friday morning when a grazing cow fell into the water.

The water rescue team ventured out in a boat and used specialist safety equipment to guide the cow back to the shoreline and haul the animal back onto dry land.

The cow was not injured.