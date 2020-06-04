June 4 (UPI) -- An Australian diver spear fishing off the coast of Queensland captured video of his encounter with a bull shark that stole the flipper off his foot.

Lachlan Pye, 18, said he was diving off the coast of Lucinda and spear fishing for coral trout and fingermark bream when he encountered the shark.

Pye said he returned to the water after taking a catch back to his boat and was pulling another fish back toward the surface when he was joined in the water.

"I took the easy shot and started to come up. As I came up, this bull shark charged me. It came out of nowhere," Pye said.

Pye's video of the encounter shows the shark pull the flipper off his foot. The diver said he made it back to his vessel without injury.