June 3 (UPI) -- A British police department said the smell of cooking breakfast tipped them off to a barbecue and an entire car hidden under camouflage material.

Purbeck police said officers in the Studland, Dorset, area detected the smell of breakfast being cooked Tuesday morning and followed the smell to an "innovative" attempt to hide the illicit activity.

"A busy morning down in Studland. We found an innovative vehicle disguise on Ferry Road today. It wasn't the camouflage that made us stop, but the stove cooking breakfast that we could smell whilst driving by" police said in an Instagram post.

Barbecues and other fires are currently banned in the protected area.