June 3 (UPI) -- A pair of bystanders rescued a baby deer spotted drowning in a lake and used CPR techniques to revive the fawn.

Liz Ballard posted a video to Facebook showing her husband, Brian, and another person rescuing the young animal at Lake Tyler.

The video shows the rescuers using rescue breaths on the unresponsive deer.

The rescuers take turns blowing into the deer's nose and mouth until it starts to move and breathe on its own.