June 1 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $300,000 said he had been entering drawings with the same set of numbers for nearly 40 years.

The Rockhampton, Queensland, man told The Lott officials that the ticket he purchased for the May 30 Saturday Gold Lotto drawing bore the same numbers he has been using to play lottery games for decades.

"I've been waiting for this moment for many years," the man said. "I think I've been marking my entries with those numbers for almost 40 years now. This is just amazing. I am over the moon."

The ticket turned out to be worth a total $341,507.65.

The man said he and his wife both recently retired.

"We will probably look at buying the home we've always dreamt of living in," he said. "That would be incredible. And when things start to go back to normal, I think there will definitely be a holiday or two."