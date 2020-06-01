June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia brewery announced it is seeking a "Chief Hiking Officer" who would be paid $20,000 to spend five to seven months hiking the Appalachian Trail and drinking beer.

The Devil's Backbone Brewing Co., based in Lexington, said it is accepting applications from people to "love hiking and beer" to take on the unique job.

Advertisement

The winning applicant will be granted the "Chief Hiking Officer" title and be flown out to trail head in 2021 for a 2,200 mile hike.

The hiker, who would tackle the trail between May and September 2021, would be outfitted with equipment by the brewery, as well as being treated to "some big ol' beer parties along the way."

The application on the company's website consists of some personal information, proof of social media or blogging savvy, and a video explaining why the applicant should receive the position.

The company said the best applications will be selected for interviews and an assignment to complete for the next round of eliminations.