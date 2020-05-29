May 29 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in California shared video of the rescue of a cat that somehow ended up trapped in the narrow gap between two brick walls.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Officer Matthew Perez responded to an address in Cathedral City on Tuesday morning when a resident reported hearing a cat meowing from behind a wall.

Advertisement

Perez located the cat in the gap between two walls, but discovered the frightened feline would "ball up and make itself bigger" when he attempted to extract it from the tight space.

The officer called a supervisor and requested to sedate the cat to keep it calm during the rescue. Officer Cole Woods was dispatched with a sedative and assisted Perez with the rescue.

The cat, estimated to be about 6 years old, was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Animal services officials said they are now attempting to identify the feline's owner.

"I am so happy our officers safely saved this cat and we gave her the veterinary care she needed," Animal Services Director Julie Bank said. "The great mystery is just how did this cat get stuck? Regardless, we're going to do everything we can to get her back to her rightful owner."