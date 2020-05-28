Police in Dunedin, New Zealand, responded to a report of a human body in a road and discovered the reported corpse was a mannequin. Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/UPI

May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New Zealand responded to a city street on a report of a body in the road, but arrived to find the supposed corpse was actually a mannequin.

A witness reported seeing police, firefighters and ambulances responding Wednesday to South Road in Dunedin.

Police said there was a report of a body spotted in the road, but the situation was not as it initially seemed.

"This was a report of a body on the road, however it appears it was a mannequin," a Dunedin police spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times.

Police in London responded to a similar situation last year, when they responded to a report of a person in distress at an art gallery.

Officers responded to The Factory art gallery in Dalston, where they observed a suspected corpse on the floor just inside the building's glass doors. Police broke through the glass and discovered the person was actually a dummy that was part of an art exhibition by artist Kollier Din Bangura.