May 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man who received an alert from his doorbell camera checked the footage and was surprised to see a large alligator climbing on the bench on his front door.

Crawford Lewis of Venice said he awoke to find an alert on the app connected to his Ring doorbell camera informing him of movement outside of his front door in the early morning hours of May 21.

Advertisement

Lewis reviewed the footage and watched as a large alligator wandered onto his front porch and climbed atop a bench in an effort to reach a metal plaque bearing the image of sea turtles.

"I'm glad I did not get up at 5:30 a.m. and open my front door," Lewis told WOFL-TV.

The gator was unsuccessful in pulling the plaque off the wall, but it did break a potted plant while climbing down from the bench to leave the area.