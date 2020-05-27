May 27 (UPI) -- An Egyptian TV host fled the studio in the middle of an interview when a monkey brought to the set by an actor started attacking her legs.

Lobna Asal, a journalist for Al Hayat TV, was in the studio conducting an interview alongside co-host Hussam Haddad when she took the leash of a monkey brought in by the interview subject, Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman.

The monkey, which appeared in El-Samman's latest project, appeared friendly and playful at first, but abruptly turned aggressive, causing Asal to push it away.

The primate attacked Asal's legs, causing her to flee. A person then came into the studio to calm and wrangle the monkey.