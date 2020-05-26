May 26 (UPI) -- Ohio state troopers responded to a stretch of highway to stop traffic and rescue a family of stranded geese spotted by a state representative.

Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari posted a video to Facebook on Monday showing the two Canada geese and six goslings he spotted waddling in the emergency lane on southbound Interstate 75, north of Findlay.

"Unfortunately, there was nowhere to go except south, and there were three lanes between them and safety," Ghanbari wrote.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and a trooper directed traffic while another trooper guided the goose family across the roadway.

"Thanks to Post 32 of District 1 for a quick response," Ghanbari wrote.