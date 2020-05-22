May 22 (UPI) -- A traveler on a highway through the Rocky Mountains in Canada captured video of an unusual local resident -- a white grizzly bear.

Cara Clarkson said she and her family were traveling the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park when they spotted the white bear and its darker-colored sibling.

Clarkson captured video that was posted to Facebook by the Rimrock Resort Hotel, where she works as director of operations.

Parks Canada officials said they have been aware of a white grizzly bear living in the area since 2017, but Clarkson was the first to capture video of the unusual animal.

Experts said the grizzly bear is not albino, but rather has a recessive gene that caused its fur to grow in white. They said the condition is extremely rare in grizzlies.