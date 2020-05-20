May 20 (UPI) -- Crews were summoned to a stretch of highway in Tennessee to clean up a delicious mess that spilled from a tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed the truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 24, near the Interstate 40 exit in Nashville.

The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese. Photos from the scene showed pasta and powdered cheese spilled in the roadway.

No injuries were reported. Officials said the cleanup was expected to be completed in the early afternoon.