May 20 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old South Carolina boy helped solve a neighbor's mystery when he went magnet fishing in a lake and reeled in a safe that was stolen eight years earlier.

Knox Brewer, 6, took up magnet fishing after watching a video about the practice on YouTube, parents Jonathan and Catherine Brewer said.

"We got it to help pass the time during the virus," Catherine Brewer told WCIV-TV. "He's learned about which rocks are magnetic and which aren't."

Knox said he was magnet fishing on Whitney Lake on Mother's Day when his magnet attached to something heavy. A nearby stranger helped him pull his line back up to land and they discovered it was a metal safe.

The safe contained items including jewelry, a notebook and a checkbook.

The Brewers contacted police and soon discovered the safe had been stolen from a neighbor's home eight years earlier.

"She got some missing charm bracelet pieces that were still left in there," Catherine Brewer said. "She said all the expensive stuff was gone, but at least she got closure and some of her pieces back."