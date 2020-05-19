May 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record for speed juggling when he managed 485 catches in one minute while standing on a balance board.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said Guinness set a minimum requirement of 360 catches when he inquired about creating a new speed juggling record on a balance board.

Rush, who said the attempt brought him back to his "juggling roots" after several records that didn't involve his longtime hobby, said he used the traditional cascade pattern and was only allowed to have one ball in a hand at a time while completing the feat.

The record-breaking enthusiast said he managed 450 catches on his first attempt, but thought he could do better and made a second attempt, managing 485 catches.