May 19 (UPI) -- An Irish website is seeking a superfan of classic sitcom Father Ted to review every episode of the series -- and get paid to do it.

A news and viral content website called Meanwhile in Ireland said it is seeking a Father Ted superfan to watch every episode of the show, review each episode and rank them by quality.

The selected candidate will work together with the website's writers and editors to create content based around the series, the posting said.

The winning fan, who doesn't need to be based in Ireland to land the position, will be paid $12 an hour for their efforts.

Meanwhile in Ireland said it will begin interviewing prospective candidates June 15