Odd News Escaped bull blocks traffic, damages police car May 19 (UPI) --

Police in Britain said a bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse managed to damage a police car and caused traffic backups before being recaptured.

West Midlands Police said they were called to the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham, England, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a loose animal.

Witness Aishah Zafar captured video of the bull causing traffic backups on a busy road.

"It's believed the bull escaped from a nearby abattoir," a police spokesman told Birmingham Live.

"Response units were deployed to the scene and set up a cordon and closed the road. Officers worked with abattoir staff to guide the bull back into a van before it was taken away. No-one was injured. One police car suffered minor damage," the spokesman said.