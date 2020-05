May 19 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police officer was called to a home to eject an unwanted visitor -- an alligator lurking on the home's patio.

The Brusly Police Department shared photos on Facebook showing the alligator hiding behind a pair of rocking chairs right outside a door to the home in Allain.

The department joked the alligator had misplaced its face mask and required police assistance.

The gator was relocated away from the property by Officer Ron Tetzel.