May 19 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old Japanese woman known as the "Gaming Grandma" has been awarded a Guinness World Record as the oldest gaming YouTuber.

Hamako Mori, 90, said her interest in video games was piqued about 39 years ago, when she watched some children playing the popular games of the time.

"It looked so much fun, and I thought it's not fair if only children played it," Mori said. "I thought life would be more fun if I knew how to play it. So I started playing, at first while no one was watching."

Mori bought her first gaming console, a Cassette Vision, and now, decades later, she plays her PlayStation 4 and shares videos for her more than 150,000 YouTube subscribers.

She said it took her some time to get into more modern games.

"I didn't touch it until recently because it's difficult to play. But recent action games are visually spectacular, and they often use actors for characters. So I'm really obsessed with it now," she said.

Mori said her current favorite game is Grand Theft Auto 5.

"It's like watching a film. I like it the best because it has age restrictions, so children can't play it," she said.

The dedicated gamer credited her hobby with keeping her feeling young.

"After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long was the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life -- it's rosy," she said.