May 18 (UPI) -- Nestle Toll House is offering a year's supply of chocolate chips as the prize for a contest seeking the most unusual and original recipe to incorporate the company's morsels.

The company announced on social media it is holding a "Remix the Original" contest to find "the most original way to use our Nestle Toll House Morsels" in a recipe.

Nestle said it will pick eight of the recipes submitted on Instagram to compete in a bracket-style tournament with the final winner chosen by consumers.

The winner's recipe will be featured on website VeryBestBaking.com and the winner will receive a baker's package including a year's supply of Nestle Toll House Morsels.