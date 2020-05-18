May 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland restaurant preparing to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic unveiled its fleet of wheeled bumper tables designed to enforce social distancing.

The Fish Tales bar and grill in Ocean City, which is currently open only for take-out service, shared a video on Facebook showing employees testing out the social distancing tables the eatery plans to use once the governor's office gives the go-ahead for dining rooms to reopen.

The single-occupancy tables are outfitted with wheels to move along with customers as they wander the patio area. A large bumper surrounds each table to keep diners separated in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

"It's like a bumper boat, but it's actually a table," owner Shawn Harmon told the Salisbury Daily Times.

The tables were designed by Baltimore company Revolution Event Design and Production.

"We're an event company, and events have taken a hard hit, so we've been trying to figure out a way that events and things can still happen," Erin Cermak, one of the owners of Revolution, told WBZ-TV.