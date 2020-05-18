A North Carolina man said a pit stop on his way to a job interview paid off big when he won a $200,000 lottery jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a stop on his way to a job interview discovered it was his lucky day when he won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Fredd Jordan, a semi-retired chef from Smithfield, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to a job interview when he stopped at the Harimart store on U.S. 70 East.

Jordan decided to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets and one of his purchases, a $5 Emerald Green 8's ticket, was a $200,000 winner.

"I was happy," Jordan said. "Couldn't believe it."

The winner said he plans to invest most of his winnings, but might spend some on a trip to visit family in California.

It was not yet known whether Jordan got the job.