May 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a stop on his way to a job interview discovered it was his lucky day when he won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Fredd Jordan, a semi-retired chef from Smithfield, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to a job interview when he stopped at the Harimart store on U.S. 70 East.
Jordan decided to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets and one of his purchases, a $5 Emerald Green 8's ticket, was a $200,000 winner.
"I was happy," Jordan said. "Couldn't believe it."
The winner said he plans to invest most of his winnings, but might spend some on a trip to visit family in California.
It was not yet known whether Jordan got the job.