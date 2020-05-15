Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a resident's garden where a fox cub was found with its head stuck in a ceramic vase. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

May 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a fox cub needed some help after being found with its head stuck inside a ceramic vase.

The RSPCA said Animal Collection Officer Joe White responded to a resident's garden Tuesday in Dengayne, Basildon, after the woman reported finding a fox cub with its head stuck in a vase.

"The woman found the poor cub distressed and disorientated in her garden with this large, heavy pot stuck on his head. She was worried that he couldn't breathe so she smashed the end of the vase and called us for help," White said.

White took the cub to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where personnel helped him remove the vase.

"The caller had never seen the vase before so the cub must have found it discarded somewhere under a bush or something," White said.

He said the fox was monitored overnight before being returned to the garden.

"He was filthy so he had a bath and was monitored overnight but, thankfully, didn't seem too worse for wear," White said. "The fox's den is in the woman's garden so we released him back where he was found so he could return to his mother and littermates."