May 15 (UPI) -- A surprised witness on a street in Mexico captured video of the surreal moment a loose tiger was lassoed by a man wearing a cowboy hat.

Footage filmed from the safely of a passing vehicle in a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, shows the tiger walking loose down a sidewalk while three men chase the large animal.

One of the men, wearing a cowboy hat, manages to lasso the tiger, which then pulls the man out of the video's frame.

Authorities confirmed they received witness reports about the loose tiger and its pursuers, but the big cat and the men were gone from the area by the time they arrived.

Reports indicated the tiger may have escaped from a private residence in the area, but authorities have not identified the animal's owner or any of the men seen in the video.