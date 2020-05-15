May 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida neighborhood are complaining about a loud and messy flock of peacocks that has taken up residence in the area.

Residents of the Hillside Terrace area of Brandon said a pair of peacocks moved into the neighborhood several years ago and the flock has since grown to more than 50 birds.

The peacocks are currently in their mating season, which residents said involves noise keeping them up all night and increased messes outside their homes.

Some neighbors said they have even had to evict peacocks from inside their homes.

Hillsborough County officials said the peacocks aren't regulated as pets because no one has claimed ownership of them, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the birds also aren't considered wildlife, so the agency doesn't have jurisdiction over them.