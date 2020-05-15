May 15 (UPI) -- A Welsh man said he was "nothing short of gobsmacked" when he checked his home security camera footage and saw a wallaby hopping through the neighborhood.

Duncan Lewis, 62, said he and his wife were awakened in the middle of the night at their Cadoxton, Neath, home by the sound of a vehicle door slamming and they looked outside to see a police van driving away.

Lewis said he and his wife checked their home CCTV footage the next morning and spotted the suspect that was being pursued by police: a wallaby.

"In the morning my wife checked the CCTV and saw what she at first thought was a kangaroo, though it was too small to be a kangaroo," Lewis told Wales Online. "I then had a look and there it was -- I was nothing short of gobsmacked."

South Wales Police confirmed officers captured the loose wallaby in Cadoxton and the Australian marsupial was returned to its owner.