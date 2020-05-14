A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million lottery jackpot using the same number combination that won her a $50,000 prize in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $2 million Powerball prize using the same number combination that won her $50,000 just three years earlier.

Shanika Miller of Durham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the Powerball ticket she bought using the lottery website's Online Play option bore the same numbers she always uses -- her children's birthdays.

"I keep my same numbers," Miller said. "I never switch them up."

The numbers earned Miller a $2 million prize in the April 4 drawing.

"I woke up in the morning around 6 and looked, and I was crying," Miller said. "I said, 'No, this can't be real.' I kept checking it and checking it and checking it."

She said the lucky digits previously earned her a $50,000 jackpot in a 2017 drawing.

The winner said her plans for the money include buying her son a car.

"I'm gonna buy my family a house and pay all my bills off," she said.