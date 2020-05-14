May 14 (UPI) -- A university student in India was awarded a Guinness World Record for using spices to create a 588-square-foot painting.

Guinness announced Wednesday it has approved the world record for Tatineni Sreya, an electronics and communication engineering student at SRM University Andhra Pradesh.

Sreya used spices including turmeric powder and vermilion to paint the image of a young girl watching a sunrise during a Tech Fest event at the school in September 2019. The painting took her four hours and 15 minutes to complete.

Guinness said Wednesday it had completed its review of Sreya's feat and she would soon be receiving a certificate for the largest spice painting.