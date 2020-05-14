May 14 (UPI) -- The owner of a Norwegian zoo is asking the public not to attempt to capture a young kangaroo that escaped from the facility.

Bernt Kai Velde, owner of the Haugaland Zoo in Karmoy, Rogaland County, confirmed the kangaroo escaped Monday and has been seen wandering loose in the area.

Velde said the zoo is still investigating the specific circumstances of the kangaroo's escape.

"We don't know what happened. But it must have been frightened or stressed," he told national broadcaster NRK.

Velde said he expects the kangaroo to return to the facility on its own. He called on the public not to attempt to capture the animal.

A kangaroo previously escaped from the zoo in 2017 and ended up being euthanized due to injuries it sustained from being struck by vehicles.