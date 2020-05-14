May 14 (UPI) -- An Indian man is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 113.3-pound jackfruit that grew in his family's back yard.

Johnkutty, a resident of Edamulakkal, Kollam, said his family found one of the jackfruit growing in their back yard was unusually large, and they determined the 38-inch-long fruit weighed a staggering 113.3 pounds.

The resident said his family decided to seek Guinness recognition after discovering the current world record for a jackfruit is only 94 pounds.

Johnkutty said he is also applying to have the jackfruit recognized by India's Limca Book of Records.