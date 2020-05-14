May 14 (UPI) -- A bull attempting to alleviate an "itchy bum" using a utility pole ended up knocking out the electricity for more than 700 homes in a Scottish town.

Hazel Laughton posted an apology to a local Facebook group after her 4-year-old bull, Ron, rubbed up against a utility pole and ended up knocking the transformer box to the ground.

"Our bull Ron would like to apologize to everyone in Chapelton and Strathaven for causing last nights power cut to over 700 homes," Laughton wrote. "He had [an] itchy bum so [he] scratched it on the electricity pole and knocked the transformer box off."

She said Ron is "happy to be alive" after managing to avoid an 11,000 volt shock from the fallen transformer box.

Laughton, who runs East Shawtonhill Farm with her husband, said the local utility company restored power a few hours later.