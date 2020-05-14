May 14 (UPI) -- The makers of Coors Light beer unveiled a new service for the coronavirus era: A "Clone Machine" to allow video conference attendees to leave their cameras without being missed.

The Coors Light Clone Machine creates a 30-second video loop of the user that can then be activated during a video chat to give the user "just enough time to sneak in a trip to the fridge for a cold beer."

"A hassle-free interface will allow you to record and save a video of yourself nodding along politely, with the occasional smile, while your boss talks about the latest budget reports or your friend wants to put her new baby on to talk for the millionth time," Coors said in a statement.

The company said the video loop can be saved from the website and set as the user's background in a variety of video chatting apps.