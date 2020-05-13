May 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a 9-year-old boy has a big fish story to tell after reeling in a nearly 80-pound sturgeon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Coye Price, 9, was fishing with his family on Old Hickory Lake when he reeled in a sturgeon that weighed in at a whopping 79.8 pounds.

The agency said the boy's catch dwarfed a 39.8-pound striper landed by his sister, Caitlin, and a 58-pound blue catfish reeled in by his other sister, Farrah.

The agency said Price released the big sturgeon back into the lake.

Officials said lake sturgeon can live for an estimated 150 years and have been known to grow up to 8 feet long.