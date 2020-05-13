May 13 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood were confronted with an unusual sight when a herd of about 200 goats escaped from a back yard and wandered the streets.

Terry Roelands said the goats were clearing brush from the hill behind his home in the Silver Creek neighborhood of San Jose on Tuesday evening when they broke through a fence and went wandering through the neighborhood.

Roelands' son, Zach, tweeted video of the goats being rounded up in the streets. Neighbors said the goats feasted on potted plants and left a trail of droppings in their wake.

"When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street," Zach Roelands tweeted. "This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine."

Terry Rowlands said the goats are brought in to clear brush a couple of times a year ever since a fire about 15 years ago.