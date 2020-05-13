May 13 (UPI) -- A website is offering $1,000 for an unusual social distancing "dream job" -- hosting virtual brunches using video chat apps.

WhistleOut, a website designed to help customers shop for phone, Internet and TV plans, announced it is offering $1,000 to a selected candidate willing to host virtual brunches using a variety of different video chatting apps.

The posting said the selected person for the "dream job" will be called upon to host three virtual brunches with friends, using a different app each time. The company will then ask for comparisons and ratings for the apps, which include Houseparty, Bunch, Airtime, Squad and Rave.

The selected applicant will receive $1,000 as well as a $300 Grubhub gift card to cover the cost of the virtual meals.

Applications are being accepted on the website through May 15.