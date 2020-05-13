A Western Australia man said his wife was initially angry at him for spending money on a lottery ticket, but her feelings changed when he ended up winning $1.16 million. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

May 13 (UPI) -- An Australian man who caught his wife's ire for wasting money on a lottery ticket said she changed her tune when the ticket earned a $1.16 million jackpot.

The Secret Harbour, Western Australia, man told Lotterywest officials his wife was initially displeased to learn he had bought a ticket for Saturday's Superdraw lottery drawing at The Lucky Charm Secret Harbour.

"I saw how much was on offer, so I decided to buy a ticket," the winner said. "I got in trouble with my wife when I told her I bought one, but she has taken that back now."

The man said his wife's opinion of the lottery ticket changed when it won them a $1.16 million Division One jackpot.

"The only other prize we have ever won was a six pack of beer," the man said.

The couple said they are considering putting the money toward a vacation home, but for the moment their lives will remain unchanged.

"I'm still going to work tomorrow," the man said.