May 13 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old skateboarder from Brazil has become the first in the world to complete a 1,080-degree turn, breaking a record formerly held by legendary skater Tony Hawk.

Gui Khury, 11, posted a video to his Instagram account showing how he laded the 1,080-degree turn -- three full rotations -- on a vertical ramp.

Khury became the first skater in the world to land a 1,080 turn on a vertical ramp, 21 years after Tony Hawk made history by becoming the first to land a 900-degree turn.

Khury's video went viral after being shared by skateboarding stars including Hawk.

The young skater said he has had extra time to practice during the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his next goal is to land a 1,260-degree turn.