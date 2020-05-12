May 12 (UPI) -- A Boston police officer used a mating call on his cell phone to lure a peacock escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo into custody.

Officers on patrol Monday in the area of Franklin Park Zoo received a tip from a concerned citizen that an animal had escaped the zoo, a Boston Police Department statement shows.

"Additional officers arrived at the scene and were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating and quite beautiful, male peacock," the statement said. "An officer on scene relied on his quick wit to track down a peacock mating call on his cell phone, successfully luring the bird into a fenced yard where he waited patiently for the arrival of Boston Animal Control."