May 11 (UPI) -- A surprised visitor to a bank in India captured video of a large snake that slithered into an ATM kiosk and ended up climbing into the machine.

The video, recorded at the ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows the snake exploring the glass ATM enclosure after being locked inside by a bank security guard.

The footage shows the snake climbing up the ATM and slithering into a hole at the top of the machine.

The bank security guard contacted wildlife officials, and the snake was removed and released back into the wild.

Reports varied on whether the snake was a venomous species or a harmless rat snake.