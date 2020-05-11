An RSPCA officer was summoned to a farm in England to help rescue a lamb that fell through a broken manhole cover and ended up stranded 50 feet down a drain pipe. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

May 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said it took about four hours of digging to rescue a lamb that fell through a broken manhole cover on a farm and ended up about 50 feet down a drain pipe.

Emily Welch, an animal collection officer with the RSPCA, said the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service called the RSPCA for assistance when the lamb was reported trapped in the drain pipe on a farm in Durham, England.

"There was no way of reaching the little lamb in the pipe as it was too narrow, so we had to dig down to him," Welch said.

"Thankfully the farmer's friend brought his digger and we started digging. We ended up having to dig four separate holes to different sections of the pipe before we could locate him 15 meters [about 50 feet] into the pipe and free him," she said.

Welch said the lamb was cold and "a little shaken," but uninjured.

"We cleaned him up and returned him to his mum, who had been waiting nearby and keeping a very close eye on us," she said.