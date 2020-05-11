May 11 (UPI) -- A deer that ran onto the roof of a home to escape a pursuing leopard in India crashed through the roof into the home, waking its sleeping residents.

Pawan Sharma, founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said the deer is believed to have been fleeing from a leopard in Powai just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when it ran onto the roof of a home and fell through.

A resident contacted RAWW, which responded alongside personnel from the Mumbai Range of the Forest Department.

The rescuers said the deer appeared shaken by the experience but appeared calm inside the home. They said it did not cause any injuries or any further damage to the house after its fall.

The deer was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park's rescue center to be examined by veterinarians. Officials said it will eventually be released back into the wild.