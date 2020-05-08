May 8 (UPI) -- Police and public works employees in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that found itself struggling to escape a soccer net.

The City of Niagara said in a Facebook post that Police Chief Angie Moreau and Officer Heather Romback encountered the deer stuck in a soccer net at Heights Park and enlisted the help of Niagara Public Works employees JJ Coppens and John Henrichs.

The rescuers worked to keep the deer subdued while cutting through the net.

"After much cutting, the deer, although badly scraped up, was freed," the post said.